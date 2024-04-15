The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Police chase ends in arrest after man hits gutter in suspected stolen car

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
April 15 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police chase ends in arrest after man hits gutter in suspected stolen car
Police chase ends in arrest after man hits gutter in suspected stolen car

A MAN has been arrested in the early hours of the morning after allegedly leading police on a chase through Tamworth in stolen car.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.