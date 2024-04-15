Police chase ends in arrest after man hits gutter in suspected stolen car

A MAN has been arrested in the early hours of the morning after allegedly leading police on a chase through Tamworth in stolen car.
Police homed in on the 22-year-old just after 2:15am on April 15, when they attempted to stop a Toyota Prado on Hillvue Road.
When the vehicle allegedly failed to stop, a pursuit was sparked before the Prado collided with a gutter on Rodgers Road.
It's alleged the car was stolen from a home on Gorman Street in the hours before the chase.
The 22-year-old allegedly fled from the car and a foot pursuit was initiated.
Officers arrested the 22-year-old after a short chase and transported him to Tamworth Police Station where he was charged with a string of property related offences.
He was charged with take and drive conveyance without consent of owner; police pursuit not stop drive recklessly; and entering enclosed land without a lawful excuse.
The 22-year-old is also accused of destroying or damaging property; possessing house breaking implements; never licenced person drive; and breaching his bail.
The 22-year-old was refused police bail to front Tamworth Local Court on Monday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.