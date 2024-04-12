Offender to argue 'excessive self defence' after stabbing man with kitchen knife

A MAN is expected to argue he was using "excessive self defence" when he stabbed another man after doing drugs together at a South Tamworth home.
John Leslie Carter appeared by video link in Tamworth Local Court when he pleaded guilty to one charge of reckless wounding after he stabbed another man with a kitchen knife at a home on Woodward Avenue in South Tamworth.
Court documents reveal the 33-year-old had been doing drugs at the victim's home on June 28, 2023, before a heated argument broke out.
Before the physical fight erupted, the victim had asked Carter to leave his home, had grabbed his arm, and told him it was time to go.
The agreed police facts state when Carter was asked to leave he questioned the victim, the victim then started to punch the 33-year-old a number of times before they both fell over a coffee table.
The fight continued and according to the facts, Carter believed the victim was threatening him with an empty bottle of alcohol.
Carter grabbed a large knife from the kitchen bench and held it towards the victim.
The fight continued, and as a result the victim was stabbed in the stomach with the knife.
According to the agreed facts, Carter left the unit and dropped the knife near the front entry.
Paramedics were called to the home and the victim was taken to Tamworth hospital for treatment.
He was later transferred to the John Hunter Hospital and required multiple surgeries.
Carter was arrested by police in the hours after the stabbing on Petra Avenue.
In court, the 33-year-old's defence solicitor Garry Johnston said the defence would be relying upon submissions of "excessive self defence" during sentencing.
The court heard Carter had recently been granted Supreme Court bail to attend a rehabilitation program, after previously being kept behind bars as the case progressed.
Magistrate Julie Soars set down a sentence date and ordered a report to be prepared about the 33-year-old's background and the nature of the offending.
"It's a serious charge," she said.
Carter will appear in court in person for sentencing in June.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.