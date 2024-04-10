Village comes together to help build Nemingha community garden

Community gardens not only grow bountiful fruits and veggies, they also foster a sense of community pride.
When Nemingha resident Lisa Thomas' next door neighbour asked if she wanted to transform their empty block into a community garden, she did not expect the outpouring of support that she received.
The local green thumb said it was a true 'build it and they will come' kind of moment.
"We did some flyers and posted them on Facebook and then a guy from Tamworth Timbers rang and said, 'I have all this timber I can donate to you?'" Ms Thomas said.
"And it has kind of just grown from there."
Most of the garden has been built with donated materials and supplies from the village and surrounding community.
Currently, the garden beds are packed with large pumpkins, sweet potatoes, watermelons, zucchini flowers, okra, and much more.
A recent $2500 grant from North West Local Landcare Association will also enable the group to install an irrigation system in the garden.
Since last year, the garden's team of worker bees has grown to ten.
Ms Thomas hopes their first open day, set to be held on Saturday, April 13, will entice even more people to come along and help out.
"If people come and help out, they can take home whatever they want from the patch," she said.
"A lot of our members just enjoy coming and helping. One member expressed that he just wanted to show people they can grow their own veggies."
The open day will offer a range of activities, including a composting demonstration and a naming competition for the garden's resident bearded dragon.
"We would like to do things that are more things than just a veggie patch," Ms Thomas said.
"For the open day we create a bushfood garden, we want to get an insect hotel, and some kids to come and do some artwork along the outside of the garden beds."
The Nemingha community open day will be held from 10am to 2pm at 19 Railway St, Nemingha.
