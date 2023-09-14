Two green-thumbed young women are seeing their efforts to establish a community garden in Tamworth come to fruition.
Tamworth Community Garden, located in Victoria Park beside the Tamworth Men's Shed, will have its first planting day on Sunday, September 17, from 10am to 2pm - and all local residents are invited to join in.
The project's founders, Eliza Weekes and Naomi Blakey are both keen home gardeners, which is what prompted the idea for the community garden.
"It's been two years in the planning but is now a reality, and we are keen to have as many locals get involved as possible," Mrs Weekes said.
"We'll be planting vegetables and fruit, as well as herbs, and some companion-planting flowers, and the gardens will be open to the community to join in and enjoy."
The project has been established with four initial raised beds, however, Mrs Weekes said there was plenty of room to expand in the future, with more beds, fruit trees, and climbers, like passion fruit, on the fences.
"All the beds are raised so they are accessible to everyone, and we're hoping to be able to teach people about growing their own food, and encourage early childhood centres and nursing homes to come and visit the garden," she said.
Mrs Weeks said there were also plans to hold workshops for members in the future and operate a composting facility.
The garden is a Rotary First Light Project, and Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) has provided support and the land for the garden.
The Tamworth Men's Shed constructed a high security fence around the garden, to protect it from feral goats and deer, as well as kangaroo raids, and will provide water for the project from two tanks harvesting rainwater from the shed roof. TRC has also offered to refill the tanks if needed.
Mrs Weekes said the project had received assistance from Landcare, Carlo's IGA, and the Tamworth Evening Branch of the Country Women's Association of NSW, while Heemskersks Nursery and Joblink Plus have donated the seedlings for Sunday's planting day, along with providing horticultural advice for the project.
Ms Blakey said a number of community garden projects had been started in Tamworth in the past but had floundered for one reason or another, including drought and damage caused by animals.
"There is a community garden at the Youthie in West Tamworth, but it's not open to the whole community," she said.
"We are, however, starting to see more interest across the district, with a number of gardens recently being established, or in the process of being so, at Nemingah, Manilla, Barraba and Nundle."
If you would like to get involved with the community garden, make sure to head along to the planting day on Sunday, or contact the group through their social pages: Instragram via @tamworthcommunitygarden or Facebook via Tamworth Community Garden.
