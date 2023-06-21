Hundreds of students have taken to the field for a multi-school, fun sports gala day.
Six schools went head-to-head in the debut NAIDOC gala shield day hosted by Nemingha Public School on Wednesday, July 21.
Principal of Nemingha Public School Skye Davis said she wanted to host a fun day for schools in the local area.
"We are hoping this is the first of many," she said.
"The day was an great opportunity for all the schools in the area to get together."
Mrs Davis organised the NAIDOC awareness event with smaller surrounding schools.
Five public schools including Tintinhull, Timbumburi, Nundle, Dungowan, and Woolomin joined Nemingha to play league tag.
Teams were made up of students from Years 5 and 6, with some of the smaller schools joining forces.
Mrs Davis is hopeful Kootingal can join the fun next year.
Tintinhull teacher Fiona Wilson said it was the first time children from their school had played league tag.
It was a "fun day out" for the students and there was a delicious sausage sizzle for lunch.
