Minister unveils $1.6 million upgrade of Uralla Fire Station

EXTRA training space and two new engine bays have been unveiled at Uralla Fire Station following a $1.6 million upgrade.
It is the first time the station has been renovated since being built in 1966 and is part of a $50 million statewide upgrade of fire stations.
The original engine bays have been converted to include a new watch room, breathing apparatus cleaning area and separate male and female bathrooms and toilets.
A training room has been built along with lockers and a special area to store personal protective equipment.
Uralla's 16-strong crew were consulted on the upgrade, Minister for Emergency Services Jihad Dib said.
"The local firefighting team can feel proud of the upgraded station, knowing they contributed to its design," Mr Dib said when unveiling the upgrade on Tuesday, April 2.
Safety measures will prevent crew members polluting their workspaces with materials from fire scenes.
Uralla Fire Station responds to about 350 calls a year, according to Captain Ben Pascoe.
"When someone in our area dials Triple 000, we are usually the first to respond," he said.
Uralla is just one of the state's 25 community first responders, which means crews can respond to medical emergencies and car accidents, as well as fires, across the Uralla shire.
All firefighters are trained to the equivalent of ambulance volunteers, Captain Pascoe said.
Mr Dib said acknowledged the efforts of Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall in attracting funding for the upgrade and supporting the project throughout.
Mr Marshall said the upgraded station created an expectation and template for similar upgrades in nearby fire stations, including Walcha.
"That will be my next big project," Mr Marshall said.
Uralla's on-call firefighters are employed to respond to emergencies when notified by pager or mobile phone call.
They are calling for more firefighters to join the crew; more information at fire.nsw.gov.au.
