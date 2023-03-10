The Northern Daily Leader
Uralla Fire & Rescue Station to get $1.6m upgrade

By Newsroom
March 10 2023 - 3:00pm
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall outside the Uralla Fire & Rescue Station, which will undergo a $1.6 million upgrade and expansion, starting next month. Picture supplied.

Work will start next month on a $1.6 million upgrade of Uralla's Fire and Rescue Station.

