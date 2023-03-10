Work will start next month on a $1.6 million upgrade of Uralla's Fire and Rescue Station.
The station was one of 21 fire stations in the New England North West identified as not fit for purpose by the Fire Brigade Employees Union in a 2022 survey of station conditions.
Some of the issues included inadequate decontamination facilities, asbestos, black mould, diesel emission contamination, and PPE stored in contaminated areas.
Read also:
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall confirmed the funding on Friday March 10, just a fortnight out from the state election on March 25.
He said the tender for the works had closed and responses from builders were currently going through the assessment process.
"This is great news for the community and especially our 16-strong Uralla Fire & Rescue retained firefighting contingent," Mr Marshall said.
"This project will be the first major improvements to the station in more than 30 years, when the second engine bay was added in the early 1990s."
Mr Marshall said the project would effectively double the size of the current station and will include construction of a new double bay storage shed for the two firefighting appliances, while existing bays will be converted into new showers, toilets and changerooms for male and female firefighters.
"Uralla is unique, being the only Fire & Rescue Station across the Northern Tablelands which performs first response duties for ambulance services, attending scenes of critical incidents to administer first aid and paramedic treatment before NSW Ambulance paramedics arrive," Mr Marshall said.
"The Uralla firefighters do an extraordinary job of protecting the community of Uralla and these upgrades will be very welcome, making the station much more comfortable and spacious.
"This will assist them conducting their regular training exercises but also to attract and retain more female firefighters, which has been a goal of the Uralla station."
Mr Marshall said improved ventilation to PPE storage spaces and appliance bays are also on the cards as well as upgrades to breathing apparatus storage and to the engine bays.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.