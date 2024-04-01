Start your engines! Easter Monday a roaring celebratory success in Tamworth

Tamworth was abuzz with high-speed thrill as a weekend of motor sports continued stealing gasps and cheers from excited spectators on Easter Monday.
Families gathered around the Oakburn Park Raceway on April 1, for a lap dash event held as part of the 2024 Centenary MG National Meeting.
Tamworth Sporting Car Club secretary Scott Simmonds said the speed event was the product of a lot of work and collaboration between his club and the MG Car Club of Sydney.
"We've been planning for a while. This has been on the go for two, maybe two and a half years for MG's 100th anniversary," Mr Simmonds said.
One of the day's delights was the displaying of a local legend, a 1949 MGTC Special owned by Grand Prix racecar driver Ron Ward before being purchased by Tamworth man Noel Barnes in the early 50s.
Mr Barnes' sons have preserved and maintained the car since his passing in 2007.
The lap dash comes hot on the tail of a motorkhana event in Gunnedah on Easter Sunday, March 31, and the car club drew a healthy crowd of onlookers happily enjoying their Easter Monday public holiday.
"We're so excited to see it run. Oakburn runs many events out here, and this is the start of many for the month of April," Mr Simmonds said.
It's a high-octane month for the local motorsports hub, with a drifting event on April 5, another lap dash on April 21, and the Tamworth Tyre Torture burnout competition at the end of the month.
The lap dash ran in two groups from 9am to 12pm and 1pm to 4pm.
Each competitor was given three attempts to get their best time possible on the track.
Winners will be announced and trophies awarded at the end of the 2024 Centenary MG National Meeting during a ceremony in the Tamworth Town Hall on Monday evening, April 1.
