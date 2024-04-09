Man accused of demanding cigarettes in incident 'almost akin to a robbery'

A COURT has heard a man who was "going about his everyday activities" was allegedly confronted with a knife, and ordered to hand over a pack of cigarettes at a shop in Tamworth.
Jacob Stanton appeared in the dock of Tamworth Local Court after he was arrested and charged with demanding the cigarettes, in the middle of the day, on March 23, in South Tamworth.
The court heard the 26-year-old had allegedly committed an offence "almost akin to a robbery" when he confronted the man inside a South Tamworth shop.
"It's a very serious matter," Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie told the court.
Stanton was arrested just after midnight on March 24, 2024, and charged with demand property, with menaces, with intent to steal; possessing methylamphetamine; and resisting a police officer.
It's alleged while in custody at the Tamworth Police Station, the 26-year-old attempted to escape the cells, two days after he was arrested.
The court heard Stanton was on bail for other matters at the time the offending is alleged to have occurred.
"He was warned to strictly comply with bail," magistrate Julie Soars said.
"The further offending is serious,"
Stanton's defence solicitor offered up a number of strict bail conditions, which the 26-year-old was "willing and wanting to comply with".
Sergeant Baillie told the court the prosecution would be "opposed" to granting Stanton bail.
"Further serious offences are a real possibility," he said.
The court heard one of the allegations had been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to see if they would be taking on the case.
Stanton has not entered pleas to the charges.
Ms Soars told the court due to a "build-up of matters" she would be refusing the 26-year-old bail.
"At this stage bail is refused," she said.
Stanton will remain behind bars until the matter returns to court in April.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.