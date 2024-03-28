Flashback Friday: The year was 1999, and a new century beckoned

This week's Flashback Friday takes a peak back at the year 1999, in particular the first quarter, from January to March.
As the world started to think about the new century which was beckoning, there were plenty in Tamworth fully focused on the moment.
One on those The Northern Daily Leader featured in early January, being 89-year-old Vida Hargrave, who was busy celebrating the arrival of her 94th great-grandchild.
The 1998 Higher School Certificate (HSC) results were released, and students from McCarthy Catholic Senior High celebrated topping the regional tally of the HSC Merit List - a poll of students who gained marks of 90 or more in an HSC subject. McCarthy students posted 12 subject scores of 90 or more.
In March local Bob Beer was preparing to head off on a 17,000-kilometre trip which would take him to some of the most isolated parts of Australia.
Tamworth's Alissa Parson, 12, was hoping to form a group for young people, who like herself, were diagnosed with scoliosis. Following her diagnosis, Alissa was coming to terms with having to wear a tight back brace for 23 hours a day, seven days a week.
In response to recent claims Tamworth had a growing problem with vicious dogs, members of the Oxley Dog Training Club emphasised the importance of having an obedient dog and the role training can play in responsible dog ownership.
The wait for a reliable SBS television service in Tamworth was nearing an end with the installation of a new transmitter.
West Tamworth League Club's secretary manager Rod Laing, said clubs in smaller towns were feeling the effects of the introduction of pub pokie machines.
Tamworth welcomed three new permanent firefighters in that year, Gary Cook, Rob Tranter and Peter Bradburn,
While Hillvue Primary School welcomed a new principal, Lee Preston, who would eventually move over to become principal at Tamworth Public School.
