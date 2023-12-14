Done and dusted: time for HSC students across the North West to celebrate

Thousands of students across NSW have woken early and anxious to check their phones messages for their ATAR marks.
More than 67,000 NSW students learned on Thursday, December 14, what their years of hard work had achieved when this year's Higher School Certificate (HSC) results were released.
The North West region shone through with a long list of students honoured as distinguished achievers and all-rounders.
Peel High graduate Caitlin Blanch, 18, received her results just before hopping on a train to Sydney to tour Macquarie University.
She was feeling overwhelmed, but was pleasantly surprised.
"I was in disbelief. I thought they may have gotten the wrong number. I was pretty delirious, as I didn't get much sleep, but I'm so happy and so excited," she said.
Caitlin received an Australian Tertiary Admission Rank (ATAR) mark of 94.7 and top marks across her subjects. She plans to continue her education at university.
"I think receiving my ATAR has changed what I think will be my plans for next year," she said.
"I still want to complete my Bachelor's in Law and Arts, but I'm not sure where that will physically take me."
Just as Caitlin was heading off, friend and former classmate Finley Wallace had just opened his marks.
The Peel High graduate had just discovered he received a resounding mark of 98.40, and was on "cloud nine."
"I'm feeling fantastic. I never thought I'd get it that high," he said.
"I was shocked, truly shocked. I never thought it would be that."
Finley plans to study a biomedical engineering at the University of NSW, as he wants to enter the field of growing synthetic organs.
Across town, Lewis Shepherdson was already at work with his Bell Partners colleagues when he learned of his results.
"My colleagues had put tips on who would get closet," he said. "I pulled it up on my work computer at 8.40am to learn my result."
His co-workers were proud of Lewis's achievements.
The Farrer Memorial Agricultural High School graduate was one of the state all-rounders, as he received a mark of 99.45 and band six's across his subjects.
"It was a lot of work and a lot of time into each of my subjects. I set a goal to get top bands across all his subjects," he said.
Since finding out his marks, Lewis has received an offer for a spot in the law department at the University of Sydney.
However, has set his sights on the University of Melbourne where he wants to complete a Bachelor of Economics.
Lewis will spend the summer working at the financial firm Bell Partners, where he will get a taste of the industry.
Alyssa Davis had started her lifeguarding shift at the pool when her results came through.
"I was expecting to get the results at 6am, and was checking my watch when I got a text from NESA (the NSW Education Standards Authority)," she said.
"I ran into the office and read them. I was quite happy with them."
Alyssa was a distinguished achiever for her high marks in Community and Family Studies (CAFS).
"I was nervous, but for CAFS and PDHPE. I just wanted those results," she said.
"I have early entry into places, but I just wanted to know what I get in those subjects."
Currently, Alyssa is tossing up between Griffith or Wollongong University.
Her fellow classmate, 2024 Golden Guitar nominee Lane Pittman, was also announced as a distinguished achiever in music.
The up-and-coming country music star completed his final year of study while on tour with musician Luke Combs.
Emotions were high at Calrossy Anglican School, when Larissa Smyth discovered her ATAR mark of 99.90.
She struggled to sleep this morning and decided to go for a jog around the block. Halfway through her run, the text popped up on her phone.
The 2023 Calrossy school captain cried tears of joy when she found out she was part of the 17.5 per cent to receive an ATAR of 90 or above.
"It was just very overwhelming, as I didn't expect to do that well. So, I'm very happy."
"It just shows being consistent and asking for help pays off."
Students across the state will begin to receive university offers over the coming weeks.
Recent data from UAC has shown that metropolitian-based universities have more admissions compared to regional universities.
