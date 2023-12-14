The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
In Depth

Done and dusted: time for HSC students across the North West to celebrate

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
Updated December 14 2023 - 10:07pm, first published 5:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Thousands of students across NSW have woken early and anxious to check their phones messages for their ATAR marks.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.