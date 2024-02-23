Hillvue Public's co-located public preschool will make school transition easier

Hillvue Public School has been unveiled as one of 49 regional schools across NSW to be selected for a new public preschool.
Throughout the next three years, 100 co-located preschools will be built on established primary school sites as part of NSW's biggest childhood expansion in history.
Hillvue Public School executive principal Jayne Johnson was "surprised" the school had been selected.
"I was surprised and delighted considering we have well-established preschools in our area," she said.
"But we are excited by it all, as it is great that our little community has access to preschool."
Warialda and Toomelah Public Schools have also been chosen for the project.
In the last decade, families across the North West have struggled to secure affordable childcare due to a decline in providers and workers.
Data reveals the median cost of preschool per child has increased from $2.05 an hour in 2021, to $2.88 in 2022, according to the Productivity Commission.
Hillvue Public was selected based on criteria involving socioeconomic data, preschool demand, and infrastructure feasibility.
"They spent time investigating all schools and collecting relevant data to support their decision," Ms Johnson said.
The NSW government has pledged $769 million to the project, with the sites set to open by 2027. Premier Chris Minns made the announcement at a press conference on Saturday, February 17.
"Children who receive high-quality early childhood education can benefit throughout their lives, and it is so important families are able to access good quality services wherever they live," he said.
"This investment is an important step towards delivering expanded preschool access for all families across NSW."
Ms Johnson said shovels would not hit the ground immediately, as there were still discussions to be had.
"We are down the track a bit; there are a few schools they have been started that are almost finished," she said.
"We will have the conversation about the location of the building, another operation, and what that involves, because there will be a lot of services involved and the matter of staffing."
The "nitty-gritty" details will be discussed between the school staff and the NSW Department of Education in the next month.
Ms Johnson said the new preschool would definitely make the transition process to primary school easier for students.
A five-day-a-week transition program is expected to be a real game changer.
"We have quite an effective transition program already, running one-half day a week in Semester 1, and two-and-a-half days in Semester 2.
"I think it is beautifully reassuring for parents to bring their school-age students and little toddlers along with them to one location."
Teachers will also be able to spot any problems in a child's learning early on and will be able to cater to each individual student's learning needs.
"Having children in school, ready for school, and ready to learn will be a wonderful asset for our region," Ms Johnston said.
