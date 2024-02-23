The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Business
Exclusive

Hillvue Public's co-located public preschool will make school transition easier

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
February 23 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hillvue Public has been chosen for co-located public preschool: vice captain, Skye Wrigley; school captain, Cruze Whare/Hinga; executive principal, Jayne Johnson; school captain, Mallory Adams, and vice captain, Cooper Skewes. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Hillvue Public has been chosen for co-located public preschool: vice captain, Skye Wrigley; school captain, Cruze Whare/Hinga; executive principal, Jayne Johnson; school captain, Mallory Adams, and vice captain, Cooper Skewes. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Hillvue Public School has been unveiled as one of 49 regional schools across NSW to be selected for a new public preschool.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.