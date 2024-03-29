The faithful gathered in their hundreds to celebrate Easter at Oxley Lookout

The Chapel Collective has hosted it's eighth annual Good Friday service at Tamworth's Oxley Scenic Lookout, attended by a crowd of more than 400 people, the number boosted by fine weather.
The Good Friday Service has become an Easter tradition for many Tamworth residents as it is designed for everyone, the Chapel Collective's Senior Pastor Bron Bonnell said.
"This is a time to come together as a community and celebrate Easter in a meaningful way with a message of hope and uplifting music," she said.
The service celebrated the sacrifice Jesus made when he went to the cross.
"It seems counter intuitive that a sentence to death on a Roman Cross, a punishment that gave us the term excruciating, has become a symbol of life and hope to people all around the world," Pastor Bonnell said.
"Jesus' death brought life and his suffering brings freedom."
The Good Friday service is one of the biggest gatherings each year for The Chapel Collective, and not even wet weather could deter more than 330 people from joining the 2023 service.
As in past years, the service was followed by free barista coffee and pancakes.
