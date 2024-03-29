The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Photos

The faithful gathered in their hundreds to celebrate Easter at Oxley Lookout

By Newsroom
March 29 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Pictures by Gareth Gardner

The Chapel Collective has hosted it's eighth annual Good Friday service at Tamworth's Oxley Scenic Lookout, attended by a crowd of more than 400 people, the number boosted by fine weather.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.