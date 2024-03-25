Man to stay behind bars after allegedly hitting scooter rider in stolen car

A COURT has heard a man was on a strict condition not to enter Tamworth when he allegedly injured a scooter rider while behind the wheel of a stolen car.
Malaki Sullivan appeared via video link in Tamworth Local Court when he was ordered to stay behind bars after an alleged crime spree across Gunnedah, Tamworth and Nemingha.
The court heard the 20-year-old was on bail for unrelated matters when he allegedly stole a Holden Colorado from a Gunnedah home, caused "serious injury" to a scooter rider in Tamworth, and attempted to steal a motorcycle from a Nemingha business on March 16.
It's alleged Sullivan failed to stop after he collided with the 30-year-old scooter rider on Jean Street. The rider was later airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital with serious leg and head injuries.
The Holden was later found by police on Cossa Street after it was allegedly dumped and burnt out.
"His bail included not to enter the driver's seat and not to enter Tamworth," magistrate Julie Soars said.
The 20-year-old is facing a string of charges including dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm (GBH); negligent driving occasioning GBH; fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing GBH; and two counts of break-and-enter.
Sullivan has not been required to enter pleas to the allegations.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie told the court a number of the charges had been referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), but he was still waiting to see if they would be taking on the case.
Sergeant Baillie told the court the case against Sullivan was "strong" and the 20-year-old was on "very strict" bail when the fresh offending allegedly occurred.
He said police had obtained CCTV, DNA evidence, and eye witness accounts from the night in question.
"When you look at those three things, it brings together a strong prosecution case," Sergeant Baillie said.
Sullivan's defence solicitor Katherine Walker made an application for 20-year-old to be released from custody and said he had "protective factors" and support in the community.
Ms Walker told the court Sullivan was "willing" to comply with strict bail conditions, and there was a concern about delays throughout the court system if he were to be refused bail.
Ms Soars said the allegations against the 20-year-old "involved a dangerous driving episode" which caused "serious injury" to a victim.
She said the police evidence at this stage appeared to be "multi-faceted".
"I have to refuse him bail," Ms Soars told the court.
Family members of the 20-year-old became visibly upset in the court room when Sullivan was ordered to stay behind bars.
The matter will return to court in April.
