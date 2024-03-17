Man airlifted to John Hunter after his scooter was hit by stolen car

UPDATE
A man who was seriously injured when his scooter was hit by a stolen car overnight in Tamworth, has been airlifted to John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
The Leader has been told the 31-year-old remains in a serious but stable condition, after he was transferred from Tamworth hospital.
EARLIER
A man has been seriously injured after he was hit by a stolen car in in South Tamworth, overnight.
At about 11:35pm, Saturday, March 16, the man had been riding an electric scooter when it was involved in a crash with a stolen ute, in Jean Street.
Officers from Oxley Police District attended the scene where they found a 31-year-old man with serious injuries to his head and leg.
His scooter had been significantly damaged.
The car, a white Holden Colorado, had been reported stolen earlier from a home in Gunnedah.
Police spoke with neighbours and have seized CCTV which shows the crash, and the ute leaving the scene.
The injured man, from West Tamworth, was taken to Tamworth hospital in a stable condition.
A crime scene has been established and police, with the assistance of the Crash Investigation Unit, are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.
Police are urging anyone with dashcam footage or information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
