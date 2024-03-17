The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime
Updated

Man airlifted to John Hunter after his scooter was hit by stolen car

Fiona Ferguson
By Fiona Ferguson
Updated March 17 2024 - 1:44pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A 31-year-old West Tamworth man was seriously injured in the hit and run. Pictures by Peter Hardin.
A 31-year-old West Tamworth man was seriously injured in the hit and run. Pictures by Peter Hardin.

UPDATE

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiona Ferguson

Fiona Ferguson

Editor Northern Daily Leader

I work for the Northern Daily Leader across the Peel Valley. We cover local news, community stories and rural issues that impact the New England, North West and Northern Tablelands regions.

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.