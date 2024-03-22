Man charged over crash which injured scooter rider

A man will face court in Tamworth on Saturday, charged over a crash which seriously injured a scooter rider last weekend and an unrelated pursuit.
The 19-year-old man was arrested in Gunnedah by police on Friday.
He is facing 10 charges, including dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous and negligent driving - occasions grievous bodily harm.
At about 9:30pm on Saturday, March 16, the keys to a Holden Colorado utility were stolen during an aggravated break and enter in Gunnedah.
Police will allege that vehicle was then driven to Tamworth, where at about 11.35pm, it was involved in a crash with the 30-year-old man, who had been riding his electric scooter on Jean Street.
The rider sustained serious head and leg injuries and was taken to Tamworth hospital before being airlifted to John Hunter Hospital ikn Newcastle for further treatment.
Police will allege that later that night, the same vehicle was used in a bid to steal a KTM motorcycle from Country Auctions on the New England Highway, at Nemingha.
Two men disturbed the thieves and as the vehicle drove off, a nd the motorcycle fell off the back of the utility.
A short time later, police attempted to stop the driver of the utility on the New England Highway near Tamworth.
When the driver failed to stop, police initiated a pursuit, but it was called off a short time later due to safety concerns.
Police will allege that around midnight, the driver of the utility drove past the Jean Street crime scene.
It will be further alleged in court the driver of the utility drove around a police vehicle parked in the middle of Willis Street and commenced to spin the vehicle's tyres and drift sideways, before accelerating harshly through the crime scene, driving over physical evidence from the earlier crash.
Police at the crime scene had to jump out of the way of the vehicle to avoid being hit.
A short time later, police were called to Cossa Street at Tamworth, where the Holden Utility had been set alight.
The vehicle was completely destroyed by fire.
Following an investigation by detectives from Oxley Police District and the Crash Investigation Unit, a 19-year-old man was arrested at Gunnedah Police Station on Friday, March 22.
The man was charged with ten offences including; Break enter and steal - two counts; Steal motor vehicle; Learner unaccompanied by licensed driver; Dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm - drive manner dangerous; Negligent driving - occasions grievous bodily harm; Fail to stop and assist after vehicle impact causing grievous bodily harm; Police pursuit - not stop - drive dangerously; Drive recklessly/furiously or speed/manner dangerous; and Damage property by fire/explosive.
The man was refused bail to appear at Tamworth Local Court on Saturday, March 23.
