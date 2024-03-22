The Northern Daily Leader
Man charged over crash which injured scooter rider

Fiona Ferguson
By Fiona Ferguson
Updated March 23 2024 - 9:24am, first published 9:00am
Police established a crime scene in Jean Street, Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin.
Police established a crime scene in Jean Street, Tamworth. Picture by Peter Hardin.

A man will face court in Tamworth on Saturday, charged over a crash which seriously injured a scooter rider last weekend and an unrelated pursuit.

