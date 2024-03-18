Same stolen car involved in e-scooter crash and ram raid, police

THE STOLEN car which crashed into and seriously injured a man riding an electric scooter in South Tamworth is the same car police believe was used during a ram raid at a Nemingha business.
Police believe a crime spree stretching across Gunnedah, Tamworth, and Nemingha on March 16 is what has left a man in hospital with serious injuries, an owner without a car, and a business the target of brazen thieves.
Oxley Police District Commander Superintendent Bruce Grassick told the Leader officers were leaving "no stone unturned" as they try and piece together what played out on Saturday night.
Emergency services were called to Jean Street at about 11:35pm on the night in question, following reports a man had been hit by a car while riding an electric scooter.
Superintendent Grassick said a 31-year-old Tamworth man had been riding an electric scooter on the road, with the headlight on, when a white Holden Colorado crashed into him, knocked him to the ground, and dragged him along the road.
The Holden Colorado had previously been stolen from a home on Little Bloomfield Street, in Gunnedah.
The 31-year-old man suffered serious injuries to his head and leg and was airlifted to the John Hunter Hospital in Newcastle.
He remains in a serious but stable condition.
Police believe the stolen car fled from the South Tamworth scene, before driving to Country Auctions, on the New England Highway in Nemingha.
The white ute reversed into the gate of the business several times, forcing it open.
Once inside, one man attempted to steal a motorcycle by pushing it onto the tray of the ute, while another man waited outside.
Superintendent Grassick said the men were "unsuccessful" and the motorcycle fell off the back of the ute as they drove off from the business.
"They made their way back to the Tamworth area, and the ute has been dumped in South Tamworth," he said.
In the wake of the crime spree, an investigation, code named Strike Force Sleigholme, has been set up to tackle the "high priority" matter.
Superintendent Grassick said officers were making "inroads" into the investigation and we're following a number of lines of inquiry.
He said police had not ruled out whether or not young people were involved in the matter.
"We're certainly not going to close our mind to any aspect of this investigation," Superintendent Grassick said.
Multiple detectives, the Proactive Crime Team, officers attached to Operation Regional Mongoose, the Crash Investigation Unit, and specialist forensic officers are working hand-in-hand to search for two men they believe to be involved in the incident.
"We have thrown all our resources at this matter," he said.
Superintendent Grassick appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact police to assist with the investigation.
He said anyone found to be "harbouring" people involved in the crime spree will be prosecuted.
"There are people out there who know who is involved in this particular matter," Superintendent Grassick said.
"We stress for them to come forward."
Anyone with information, dashcam footage, or CCTV is urged to contact Tamworth police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
