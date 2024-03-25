The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Breaking

Long-serving MP announces he will retire

AH
By Allison Hore
Updated March 25 2024 - 1:29pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Parkes MP Mark Coulton has announced he will retire from parliament. Picture supplied
Parkes MP Mark Coulton has announced he will retire from parliament. Picture supplied

A long-serving member of federal parliament has announced his intention to retire.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AH

Allison Hore

Journalist

Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.