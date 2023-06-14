Seven cars and six prime ministers - a lot has changed since Parkes MP Mark Coulton was elected to federal parliament 15 years ago.
"Until you see a picture of me 15 years ago it's a bit hard to believe how quickly the time has gone," Mr Coulton told ACM.
"When I first got elected it was a steep learning curve. But it hasn't taken me very long to go from the new kid on the block to someone who's now one of the longest serving members in the current party room."
The former Gwydir mayor and Warialda-based MP criss-crosses half the state and is local MP for towns like Gunnedah, Narrabri, and Moree.
The Parkes electorate covers 49 percent of NSW, which has also meant a lot of time on the road. Mr Coulton reckons he's driven more than one million kilometres on parliamentary business.
"In a big year I would drive about 80,000 kilometres - if you average 70,000 by fifteen years, that's how much it is," he said.
"I know all the spots where the phone works now and where it doesn't."
Mr Coulton became the Member for Parkes after winning 46.77 per cent of the vote during the 2007 federal election on November 24. At the May 2022 election, he was re-elected for a sixth time.
"When I began this role it was quite daunting to come from a farming background in Warialda to represent an electorate which now borders two states and covers almost half of NSW, and I remain very grateful for the faith many people have placed in me," he said.
"I've spent the past 15 years getting to know the strong and vibrant communities I represent - travelling thousands of kilometres - and I couldn't be prouder to represent this electorate."
Coming from a farming background and only having visited Canberra once, Mr Coulton said adjusting to life in federal parliament has meant spending a lot of time building relationships.
"Sixteen years ago Robin and I went to our first Dubbo Show where we virtually knew no-one - maybe two or three people - and then this time I was walking around the ring and every ten metres there was someone that I know to stop and chat to," he said.
"You can't do the job well until you have those relationships and people know you well enough to trust you. That's particularly important with the aboriginal folk I represent.
"It takes a while before you're not just another white bloke in a tie turning up to town."
But the challenges that come with life on the road and in politics are worth it to be able to see projects through and make a difference in people's lives, Mr Coulton said.
"The opening of the Western Cancer Centre, greater support for local government, and the progression of the Inland Rail, were all priorities close to my heart when I began this journey," he said.
"There's also the more personal impacts. For instance there's a family who'd moved to Australia from an African country and had just inadvertently got caught up in the immigration system.
"They were looking like they were going to be deported and we were able to get a ministerial intervention. Now they're solid citizens - it's those sorts of things no-one else knows about which gives you the most satisfaction."
To celebrate 15 years as the local member, Mr Coulton will be holding a special dinner in Dubbo on Friday, June 23.
Special guests expected to attend include leader of the National Party David Littleproud and Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Senator Jacinta Nampijinpa Price.
"It's been such an honour to serve the people of the Parkes electorate," Mr Coulton said.
Allison Hore is a journalist with the Daily Liberal.
