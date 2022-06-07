The Northern Daily Leader
Parkes' Mark Coulton returns to previous role after being named as Nationals' chief whip

By Newsroom
Updated June 7 2022 - 5:38am, first published 4:30am
BACK AGAIN: Member for Parkes Mark Coulton will reprise the role of Nationals' chief whip, a position he also held from 2010 to 2016. Photo: supplied

MEMBER for Parkes Mark Coulton will return to a familiar role, having been named as the Nationals Party's chief whip for the next term.

