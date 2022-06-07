MEMBER for Parkes Mark Coulton will return to a familiar role, having been named as the Nationals Party's chief whip for the next term.
Mr Coulton has held the position before, having fulfilled it between 2010 to 2016.
He said it was an honour to return to the role, and he's confident his experience will allow him to perform it well.
"This is an important role, particularly as the Nationals now find themselves in opposition," he said.
"I believe my experience as the longest-serving Nationals member in the House of Representatives will be useful to help the party continue to be the strong voice for regional Australia."
A chief whip carries out a number of activities on behalf of the party's leadership, including helping manage legislative business and ensuring party discipline.
It is the latest in a long line of high-profile roles the Parkes MP has occupied, having previously been the Minister for Regional Services, Decentralisation and Local Government, and Assistant Minister for Trade, Tourism and Investment.
Mr Coulton also held the position of Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2016 to 2018.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.