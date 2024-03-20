Female friendships are more important than ever, especially in loneliness epidemic

Young women are becoming increasingly lonely according to new data contained in a headspace National Youth Mental Health Survey.
The survey shows women between the ages of 18 and 21 are particularly vulnerable. Three in five women feel like they either lack companionship or feel isolated from others.
Tamworth headspace Youth and Community Engagement Officer Jessica Downey said the COVID-19 pandemic might be over, but there is still a shadow pandemic at play.
"Young people are more used to being in isolated environments, whether working or studying from home," she said.
"So, a lot of that social interaction was lost during that COVID period. Since they are re-entering reality and have gone back to school and work, it would be hard for them to adjust."
The data found that women in the 18 to 21 year age bracket are less likely to seek help, with more than half opting to deal with their problems on their own.
Ms Downey said one of the main causes of female isolation is social media, as it can create feelings of social inadequacy and comparison, which can lead to isolation and FOMO (fear of missing out).
"It is not a personal face-to-face connection," she said.
"Social media portrays the best version of yourself, or you may have been in Bali for ten days, but it looks like you have been there for a month. It plays a role in how people connect because they see it as 'I don't have that experience', or 'they are on a different hierarchy than me'.
"It makes it harder for them to connect, as it would make them fear that they would be rejected if they reached out."
The headspace survey found that young women are less likely to engage in community sports, which can be a great way of routinely catching up with friends when they have left school.
Particularly in regional sporting communities, these teams can be a useful way to connect with other women.
Former Tamworth Swans women's captain, Jess O'Brien, said sport can be used as a building block in creating a strong social circle.
"We had a lot of girls who had come over for university or were doing part of their degree at Tamworth hospital," she said.
"Word of mouth got around and it was, 'Come down and play, join up, meet some good people, and let go of some frustration on the field."
Ms O'Brien said those girls who are your teammates can become your closest friends.
"If you are out on a Tuesday or Thursday night on the field training with the same group of girls, then Saturday you are playing with them on the field and you will have a few waters or bevvy with them.
"It is definitely important for your mental health," she said.
But, even though joining a sporting team is a good avenue, Ms Downey said not everyone is a sporting person.
"We have a massive sporting community, but we need to look at ways we can better equip these women with coping skills and mechanisms ... through groups based around art, food, or movies."
After Charlotte Moore relocated to Tamworth, she found her community through Rotary Club of Tamworth First Light.
"The first club I joined was an online club, that was all young people, which was wonderful, but being on Zoom was quite restrictive," she said.
"So, I transferred my membership because I would get to interact with people in person."
Ms Moore said it can be hard to meet new people and make friends when moving to a new town. Rotary gave her a foot in the door, by attending breakfast meetings and events.
"I got to meet people around the same age as me, because typically people in Rotary clubs are known to have an older population. So, it has been refreshing to be part of a young club."
The club has a hand in a lot of Tamworth's youth community events; including the science and engineering challenge and the Santa Pub Crawl, which returned last year.
"There are so many different committees and projects going on," she said.
"I think just being able to socialise, you don't have to go every week, but you get there when you can and listen to guest people and talk to people who share similar interests to you."
Head of Clinical Leadership at headspace, Nicola Palfrey, said it's quite an unusual time in a young person's life, but it's important for them to forge connections.
"We encourage all young people - but especially young women - to explore how they can create connections and get into life," she said.
"Volunteering in your local community, checking out groups at your university or work, exploring any clubs that focus on a hobby you enjoy, or getting in touch with your local headspace centre are all ways you can grow your network."
