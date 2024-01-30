Santa Pub Crawl banks 11k for youth charity

The Tamworth Santa Pub Crawl has delivered a lot more than just a good time for patrons.
Santa's little helpers from the Tamworth Rotary Club of First Light, have handed over more than $11,400 to Youth Insearch following the December event.
The foundation provides peer-led youth trauma recovery and supports at-risk young people aged 12 to 25.
Rotary member Charlotte Moore said it was "fantastic" to see local generosity towards such a fabulous charity.
"Youth Insearch do so much with young people and our Rotary Club focuses a lot on youth," she said.
"So it felt so wonderful to hand over the money and know it was going to support the youth in our region."
The reincarnated event returned to Tamworth on Friday, December 22, after being scaled back in previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
A sleigh of Santa lookalikes, elves, angels, and presents converged on the Tamworth Hotel, the Tudor Hotel, the Post Office Hotel, and the West Diggers Club.
In further good news, Ms Moore said the crawl will be back in 2024.
"It ran really well in 2023, with the venues and police. I have no doubt it will run again and successfully," she said.
"A fundraiser that raises that much money for a local charity is worth running again and again.
"It has been a tough few years with COVID, and seeing everyone out and about was good. Everyone went to so much effort to get dressed up and have a good night."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.