The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
Good News

Santa Pub Crawl banks 11k for youth charity

Rachel Clark
By Rachel Clark
Updated January 30 2024 - 12:50pm, first published 12:08pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Rotary Club of First Light's Brian Logan, Youth Insearch Mal MacPherson, and Leigh Foord, with Rachel Quinlan. And also from Rotary Club of the first light Charlotte Moore. Picture supplied
Tamworth Rotary Club of First Light's Brian Logan, Youth Insearch Mal MacPherson, and Leigh Foord, with Rachel Quinlan. And also from Rotary Club of the first light Charlotte Moore. Picture supplied

The Tamworth Santa Pub Crawl has delivered a lot more than just a good time for patrons.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Clark

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, covering education, politics, environment, and features. Have a tip? rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.