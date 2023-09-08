Jess O'Brien was travelling to Manilla, juggling multiple topics over the phone in a short but revealing conversation.
When you're a mother of two boys, a police officer and a no-joke amateur sportsperson who recently won gold for Australia at the Tag World Cup, life is a constant juggling act - any chance to decompress welcome.
The 32-year-old got to do that in a profound way ahead of last month's Tag World Cup in Limerick, Ireland.
A UK sightseeing jaunt, which included a trip to London, was enhanced by the company she kept: her mother, Karen, and her mother's elder sister, Kerri Shaw, joined her.
"That was amazing," O'Brien said of travelling with loved ones. "They're memories that I'll hold on to for ever. It was just really nice to have them there."
A member of Australia's senior mixed side, O'Brien was competing in her first World Cup. It was "a great experience", she said.
"Brought the gold medal home," she said, adding: "I was very fortunate to be involved in a great team. They were a really good bunch of people."
The side included Gunnedah's Jacqui Jones.
O'Brien's World Cup responsibilities, and her generally hectic lifestyle, left her feeling "bad" over her inability to fully commit to the Tamworth Swans in the recently completed season. And after three straight seasons in the side, she has stepped away from AFL.
She broke the news to her teammates in the dressing room after a game this year. "I said, 'Look, that's it. I think I'm done.'"
"So I just thought, maybe have a year off and see how we go. I don't know what next year's gonna bring."
The Tamworthian has been a police officer for 11 years. She laughed when told she was now a veteran.
"Probably the longest commitment I've ever made," the senior constable said.
Based in Manilla and on general duties, O'Brien is eyeing a promotion to sergeant. She can't see herself in another career, despite the job's difficulties.
"Some days are horrendous," she said "You think you've had enough.
"But it's just the variety: every day you never know what's gonna happen. I guess that keeps me coming back."
