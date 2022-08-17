A LOCAL youth mental health organisation is expanding its services, launching new targeted groups to support the region's young people.
Headspace Tamworth, which provides counselling and support to young people from 12-25 years, hopes to launch a new youth reference group and dialectical behavioral therapy groups soon.
The organisation will host a family-friendly event on Friday to promote the new services, with plenty of entertainment on offer.
"We're starting up about six new groups with Headspace," Youth and Community Engagement Officer Jessica Downey said.
"And they're new groups that we're hoping to get running soon, that we're trying to promote at our informational stall, mostly to get some more involvement with young people.
"There will be a new motion skill space, stress skill space, and social skill space."
The event at Bicentennial Park is a belated celebration for International Youth Day, and will boast food stalls, prizes and games.
"It got pushed back, but we're still wanting to do the event and celebrate youth day, as young people are our target age range here at Headspace," Ms Downey said.
"We're going to have some food trucks, ice cream and milkshakes, Burger Bulls and a fairy floss machine with some light up fairy floss sticks.
"We'll have a big inflatable dartboard, some Headspace merchandise and we've also organized a raffle with gold coin donations."
The event runs on Friday, August 19, from 4pm to 7pm with all proceeds going to Headspace.
Caitlin Reid is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, focussing on a range of topics including Tamworth Regional Council, education, property and entertainment. To get in touch, email caitlin.reid@austcommunitymedia.com.au
