Watch

So how do you build an earthquake resistant tower?

By Newsroom
Updated March 20 2024 - 4:38pm, first published 3:47pm
Pictures and video by Gareth Gardner

Students from right across the district and beyond have been putting their science and engineering talents to the test this week in Tamworth.

