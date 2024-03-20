So how do you build an earthquake resistant tower?

Students from right across the district and beyond have been putting their science and engineering talents to the test this week in Tamworth.
The Science and Engineering Challenge happens every year.
The students are involved in solving real-world challenges from building an earthquake resistant tower, to optimising networks for high-speed rail, and sending encrypted messages with light.
Facilitator Peter Newman said the event is designed to spark interest in STEM careers to support the workforce needs of the future.
The event was founded by the University of Newcastle in 2000, and is supported by community groups, including Rotary, and some 30 universities, reaching thousands of children across Australia.
But, according to organisers, the Tamworth event has the longest list of community sponsors of any in the country.
Up up 965 students will take part in the activities at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) over the four days "which is awesome", said Mr Newman.
"Ultimately, we want to see them experience STEM in a way that they don't see in the classroom.
"We want to see them get their hands dirty, just have an amazing experience with it and maybe that lights a fire to go on and do STEM careers in the future."
There are eight different challenges that students participate in. And this year there is a local connection with one of them.
The new wind turbine challenge was designed by a lab technician at Carinya Christian School, Jack Cooper-White.
Students are asked to build a wind turbine out of cardboard, paddle pop sticks, skewers and masking tape, and then count the number of revolutions it can make in 20 seconds.
"Overall I think we see a lot of country kids especially not feeling great about their skills and then coming out the other end with a big smile on their face," Mr Newman said.
"Certainly the feedback from teachers is that it's been really valuable."
Thursday and Friday students in Years 5 and 6, and students from some of the region's smaller schools, will get their chance to take part in the challenge.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.