DPP take on child abuse material case against Tamworth man

A HEARING date for a Tamworth man to defend a child abuse allegation has been abandoned in court.
The 21-year-old was excused from appearing in Tamworth Local Court when the court heard the state prosecutor would be stepping into the case.
"The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) have elected," magistrate Julie Soars told the court.
During the search, officers seized a number of electronic devices which they allege contain a large amount of child abuse material.
The 21-year-old was charged with one count of possess child abuse material.
The Tamworth man had previously pleaded not guilty to the lone charge, and a hearing had been set down to defend the allegation.
Ms Soars told the court she would "vacate" the hearing date given the change in the case.
Police prosecutor Sergeant Rob Baillie said the matter would need to go through "different people" at the DPP office and asked for the case to be adjourned.
The court heard compliance of evidence would need to be tested.
Ms Soars adjourned the matter until April, and excused the 21-year-old from attending court on the next occasion.
She continued the non-publication-order, which was previously applied for by the man's defence solicitor, meaning the identity of the 21-year-old cannot be reported.
