Brazen thieves lose motorbike off ute while driving away from ram raid

A Nemingha business has been targeted in an overnight ram raid.
Officers attached to Oxley Police District were called to Country Auctions on the New England Highway, at about 11:45pm on Saturday, March 16, after reports of a break and enter.
Police were told a white Holden ute had reversed into the gate of the business several times, forcing it open.
Once inside, a man allegedly attempted to steal a motorcycle by pushing it onto the tray of the ute, while another man waited inside the vehicle.
The pair fled the scene a short time later, but the motorcycle fell off the ute tray as they were leaving.
Police responding to the break and enter spotted the vehicle on the New England Highway a short time later.
When the driver failed to pull up as directed by police, a pursuit was initiated, but was subsequently called off due to safety concerns.
The business was locked up tight again on Sunday.
Anyone with information about this incident, or dashcam or CCTV is being urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
