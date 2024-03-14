The danger men: TDCA clubs vote on their players to watch this weekend

It comes as no surprise to see Bective East and South Tamworth in this weekend's Tamworth District Cricket Association two-day first grade semi-final.
Souths led the competition early in 2023/24, and Bective have roared to life post-Christmas break. Both of these sides have had a number of standout performers throughout the year. They faced off in the T20 final last month, and will do so again at No. 1 Oval this weekend.
So, the Leader reached out to a number of North Tamworth, Old Boys, and Tamworth City United members to ask for their opinions on which individuals they expected to have the biggest impact from each of the semi-final teams.
Here are the three names from each side that came up most frequently.
Ben Taylor
It comes as no surprise to see the Canberra product's name on the list.
After his unbeaten 112 last weekend, Taylor is the form player of the competition and has one of the best cricketing pedigrees in Tamworth. Ever since his arrival in Tamworth two years ago, he has consistently been one of Bective's best.
In terms of averages for this year, he sits second on the TDCA batting lists with 335 runs for the year at 47.86 (alongside 15 wickets at 17.47). His left-arm orthodox bowling is hard to get away and his canny accuracy makes him a 'You miss, I hit' threat at all times.
Public sentiment is overwhelmingly in Taylor's favour to help turn the game for Bective.
Adam Jones
With Taylor the top pick for Bective, Jones was a very close second and, arguably, has had just as good a season - at least according to the stats.
The former captain and first grade veteran has scored 313 runs in first grade this year at an average of just less than 40, but it is with the ball that he has truly shone. Jones has taken 17 wickets at 9.94; his zippy medium-pacers have been the undoing of many a batting lineup this year.
There is also a habit has begun to develop that must be increasingly worrying for Bective's opponents. Over the weekend, Jones made 56 to complement Taylor's hundred, and the pair put on 95 together (their second partnership of over 90 since Christmas). They clearly enjoy batting together.
Abel Carney
By his own lofty standards, the Bective East wicketkeeper-batter has had a disappointing season.
Carney finished last year leading the run-scoring in first grade with 435 at just over 36. In comparison, his output of 85 at 9.44 this season came as a surprise. But the reason he is on this list is not for the runs he has scored, it's how he gets them.
In full flight, Carney can rip a game away from his opposition in a session. Like many wicketkeepers, when in form, Carney is aggressive and damaging. He's not found his rhythm yet, but if he strikes form this weekend, Souths might soon find themselves with a mountain to climb.
It would also be foolish to forget that he is particularly strong standing up to the stumps when keeping to Bective's long list of spin options - particularly on No. 1 Oval's sometimes unpredictable wicket.
George Wilson
This unassuming Englishman has been one of the best surprise packages of the summer.
Having grown up in the south of England, he made the trip for a season in Tamworth at the behest of Henry Cupitt. Since arriving, the naturally quiet Wilson has been content to let his cricket do the talking - and it's had a lot to say.
234 runs at 33.43 indicate his talent, but Wilson's real gift has been his knack for producing good knocks in pressure situations.
In spite of his success with the bat, it has really been with the ball that Wilson has stood out. With his variety of medium-paced slower balls and cutters, Wilson has hoodwinked 25 batters this year and leads the wicket-takers in first grade.
Chris Skilton
The South Tamworth captain has lost none of his potency with age.
His biggest strength is his versatility. Skilton's ability to deadbat or blast a quick score as a batter is complemented by his capacity to winkle the opposition out or settle in for a long, relentless spell with the ball.
He has compiled 141 runs at 23.5 this year, to go with 13 wickets at 18.7. While it is not the best season Skilton has had statistically, he has demonstrated a tendency to stand up in the big moments.
All of his physical skills are underpinned by a high cricketing IQ and, from what his teammates have said, strong leadership skills as well.
Tom Groth
Another wicketkeeper-batter who has run hot and cold this year.
With the bat, he has averaged 31.57 across all cricket this season, which is very respectable. But take out his Connolly Cup exploits, and that number drops to 10.6 in grade cricket.
Groth's form at the representative level has been formidable. If he can replicate that for South Tamworth, then like Carney he can do a lot of damage very quickly.
But it is important not to forget his contribution with the gloves, either. Many in Tamworth regard him as one of the best, if not the outright best, wicketkeepers in the local competition. And every cricketer knows an unlikely catch or fast stumping can change the course of a game.
