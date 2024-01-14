'Determined' Jones fights for redemption: 'It's a really good feeling'

Leading in to Saturday's T20 clash, Adam Jones was frustrated.
The Bective East stalwart has, by all measures, performed well on his return to first grade this season.
He has nurdled, nudged, and bludgeoned his way to 233 runs at an average of 46.6, and is second on the wicket-taking charts with 15 at an average of little more than eight.
Nonetheless, he had a chip on his shoulder against Old Boys at Riverside 5.
"In two games where we were chasing and I got a couple, I got out with 15 runs to go," Jones said.
"Today I was really determined to go to the end and make sure we won the game ... last week, we needed 15 off four overs when I got out. I should have been a lot better than that."
It is one thing to set oneself the goal of seeing a run chase through to the end.
It is quite another to actually do so in extreme heat, against a versatile and experienced bowling line-up the likes of which Old Boys boast.
Particularly after Adam McGuirk (74) and Mitch Lincoln (42 not out) powered them to a total of 4-155 having been sent in to bat first by Bective captain Jye Paterson.
With three wickets to his name, Jones got his day off to an ideal start in the first innings.
But he was quick to credit his captain for taking the pressure off the run chase early in the second half of the game.
"We got off to a really good start," Jones said.
"Jye took 20 off the first over, which took a lot of pressure off the whole team. That's crucial in T20s, the whole team can get bogged down quickly."
Once Paterson (12) and fellow opener Abel Carney (16) were dismissed, Jones partnered with Ben Taylor in the middle.
"Ben batted extremely well, he's a quality player," Jones said.
"When you've got confidence in your partner at the other end, it makes a huge difference in the way you play. You're not afraid to play a shot here and there."
On a wicket that was playing well, and with a rapid outfield which made defending runs difficult, Jones (64 not out) and Taylor (49 not out) guided Bective home with eight balls remaining.
Absolutely exhausted by the end of the innings, Jones said he was ecstatic to see Taylor hit a six and two fours from three Kyle Gallen deliveries to close the match.
"It was a really good feeling," he said.
"That was a quality win, and probably one of the better wins we've had in a long time in terms of chasing a pretty big target for T20s.
"It was really pleasing, and there's a bit of relief now the game's done."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.