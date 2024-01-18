The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

Holy Smoke! Our Pyro Priest returns with furry pal to light TCMF fireworks

RG
By Rachel Gray
Updated January 18 2024 - 4:24pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Father Anthony Koppman, left, with his trusty therapy dog Veena, has been planning the Tamworth Country Music Festival's firework display in the months leading up to January 19, 2024. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Father Anthony Koppman, left, with his trusty therapy dog Veena, has been planning the Tamworth Country Music Festival's firework display in the months leading up to January 19, 2024. Picture by Gareth Gardner

Tamworth's own 'pyrotechnic priest' Father Anthony Koppman, aptly nicknamed Holy Smoke, is locked in to light-up the country music festival's opening night with a burst of fireworks.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RG

Rachel Gray

Journalist

Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.