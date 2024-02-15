The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

Your comprehensive guide to the 2024 Tamworth Show - all you need to know

By Emma Downey
February 15 2024 - 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Loomberah's Tongue children, Emily (holding Delwood Unity, entered in the stud cattle section and heifer show), Ryan ( holding Ondiong Cassie, entered in the stud cattle section and heifer show) and Sarah (with a commercial steer, entered in the led steer competition) are excited about the 2024 Tamworth Show. Picture by Peter Hardin
Loomberah's Tongue children, Emily (holding Delwood Unity, entered in the stud cattle section and heifer show), Ryan ( holding Ondiong Cassie, entered in the stud cattle section and heifer show) and Sarah (with a commercial steer, entered in the led steer competition) are excited about the 2024 Tamworth Show. Picture by Peter Hardin

Tamworth Show returns for 2024 with a new two-day format, beef cattle classes, rodeo action, and a Young Farmers' Challenge.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.