Your comprehensive guide to the 2024 Tamworth Show - all you need to know

Tamworth Show returns for 2024 with a new two-day format, beef cattle classes, rodeo action, and a Young Farmers' Challenge.
Show secretary Janelle Tongue said the new compact two-day format - now running Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2 - was on trial this year to gauge patron feedback. Mrs Tongue was quick to point out nothing would be cut from the program,
The 150th Tamworth Show last year drew some criticism for a lack of crowd-pulling sideshow rides, however, Mrs Tongue said this year's entertainment program would have something of interest for all ages, and plenty of sideshow rides.
"The committee has planned a show which will provide great ag entertainment and is a family-focused community event," she said.
"We've poured our effort into more rides and lots of free entertainment."
A Young Farmers' Challenge will headline Friday's program.
"We're calling out for participants, as the event needs teams of four young people, aged 18 to 35," Mrs Tongue said
"Teams are pitted against each other in a relay-style event composed of on-farm skills-based tasks related to agriculture.
"There will be prizes for the local winners, who will also be eligible to represent Tamworth in the final to be held at the 2024 Sydney Royal," she said.
Still on youth, Friday will again be the schools' day, with a Schools' Gymkhana held in the main arena from 9am to 3pm. Mrs Tongue said any child with a horse could enter as competitors did not have to belong to a pony club.
There will also be judging competitions in wool, meat sheep, beef and dairy cattle, and pigs for Secondary students run by local agriculture teachers.
Younger school children were invited to come and have a look at the show.
Friday evening, speed shearing will be a special feature in the main arena which Mrs Tongue said was judged on competitor's speed.
"In previous years we've featured sports shear events, which are judged on the quality of the shearing," she said.
"This year's competition will be preceded by a sheep dog trial demonstration, and both will be fully commentated."
Saturday will feature prime lamb judging, as well as the woodchop.
Tamworth Show's Ag Shows NSW Young Woman winner will also be announced during the grand parade at 3pm on Saturday.
Mrs Tongue said the 2024 competition drew three contestants, and the winner would head to the 2025 zone finals round, where winners would then book a place in the 2025 Sydney Royal final.
The thrills and spills of rodeo starts from 8.30am on Saturday with the junior section and will run through until 9pm that night, followed by the fireworks show at the end of the evening.
Mrs Tongue said it was Tamworth's turn to feature the regional beef cattle showcase.
"We will have stud beef cattle judging, junior judging and a heifer show, and are expecting there will be a lot of local beef producers keen to return to the show ring," she said.
"The popular heifer show will kick off from about 4pm on the Friday, with competitors showing and presenting a broken heifer of any beef breed."
There will be plenty to amuse younger patrons, with Loomberah Rural Youth operating an animal nursery on both days, from 9am to 9pm, Thomas the Tank Engine, Dinosaur Adventure Park and fossil digging, and inflatable activities.
Pony rides will be running on both days, from 9am to 4pm.
Don't miss the pet parade from 1pm on Saturday. Mrs tongue said people could enter their pet and then get a pass to take it home and return back to the show.
A circus and circus workshops were also booked for both days.
Mrs Tongue said sideshow alley was back with a bigger display and a special coupon deal for 2024.
She advised patrons to watch the Tamworth Show Facebook page for details about how the side show alley coupons will work.
The pavilions have a theme this year: the veggie patch.
"There will be all the same amazing pavilion competitions: cooking, decorated cakes and junior cooking, handicrafts, knitting and crochet, model building needle work model making, art, and photography, fine arts, and garden farm produce," she said.
"Look out for the poultry judging, as well as the dairy goat exhibition, where patrons can have their photo taken with a dairy goat."
