Rides and more rides - plenty to keep the family entertained at Tamworth show

The final touches are being put in place for the 2024 Tamworth Show, with a new two-day program packed full of entertainment and agricultural fun, and a bigger and better Sideshow Alley.
Tamworth Show this year will run Friday and Saturday, March 1 and 2, and the Leader dropped by on Wednesday, February 28, to see how preparations were going to find plenty of entries being delivered for the pavilion competitions.
Aside from the pavilions, this year's show entertainment program will be headlined by a rodeo, fireworks and a revamped Sideshow Alley, featuring up to seven rides.
Show secretary Janelle Tongue said a special coupon this year was also designed to help get more people onto the rides.
The sideshow ticket deal is linked to show entry, with a one-day family pass, costing $55, coming with $30 of sideshow alley coupons, while a two-day family pass, costing $100, comes with $60 worth of side show alley coupons.
Mrs Tongue said the rides this year will include the Ferris Wheel, Tornado, Midnight Madness, Kamakazee, and Starship 2000, with Dodgem cars and teacups for younger patrons, as well as plenty of games.
The show's also running a Sideshow Alley promotion where people who take a selfie with a Tamworth Show sign will go into a draw to win one of five $30 packs of Sideshow Alley Dollars. This giveaway will remain open until noon on Friday, March 1.
Sideshow Alley rides will cost $10, although the special Thomas the Tank Engine ride will only be $7.
See Tamworth Show's Facebook page for entry and giveaway details.
This year's rodeo, included in your entry ticket price, kicks of day two's events from 8.30am on Saturday and runs throughout the day in the main arena.
Attracting 331 competitors, the rodeo action ranges from junior bull ride through to open bull ride, with all the thrills and spills in between.
The Speed Shear Competition looks set to draw up to 30 competitors, from as far away as New Zealand, and there are already six teams registered for the popular Young Farmers Challenge, which will be held on the Friday afternoon.
If you are keen to enter the Young Farmers' Challenge, find a team of 4, aged between 18 to 35, and you can still sign up on the day at the main office.
Stud beef cattle entries are back in strength, with 52 head entered, as well as 14 commercial steers in the cattle classes.
Chief cattle steward Lochie Collins said cattle were being drawn from Scone, Quirindi, Inverell and Tamworth.
Mrs Tongue said 348 school children were expected to take part in the Schools' Day on Friday, with 130 secondary students entered in the judging competitions for beef, sheep, dairy, pigs and wool.
For something a little different, Brophys Open Air Circus will be providing three shows a day, as well as three workshop sessions, where you can learn all the circus tricks and action.
The 2024 Tamworth Show will culminate with a fireworks display on Saturday night, at 9pm.
