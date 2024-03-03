Man and woman enter mixed pleas to alleged crime spree through three towns

A MAN and a woman are set to fight Tamworth robbery charges, but have admitted to a separate crime spree through two other towns.
Angela Lam, 32, and Tyrone Charles Brown, 31, appeared separately via video link from custody in Tamworth Local Court when they entered mixed pleas to a string of serious charges.
In court, both Brown and Lam admitted to breaking into a Gunnedah home just after midnight on May 14, 2023.
Brown also pleaded guilty to taking a grey Ford Everest from the home, and using it to lead police on a chase in Moree a few hours later.
Court documents reveal a woman was asleep in the Forrest Way home in Gunnedah when she was alerted by her security system just after midnight.
The woman viewed the footage on her phone which showed a man and woman exiting the front door of her house. She ran to the front door and saw her car being driven away.
Shortly after, police attended the home and reviewed the security footage which showed the man and woman peering into the house.
About an hour later, officers spotted the Ford travelling west on the Oxley Highway towards Tamworth at a "high speed", the agreed facts state.
Police activated their warning lights, but the car failed to stop, and a pursuit was launched.
The chase reached speeds of up to 180 kilometres per hour but was terminated after a few minutes.
A few hours later, at 3:10am, officers spotted the Ford on the Gwydir Highway, near Pallamallawa, about 30 kilometres east of Moree.
A second pursuit was initiated, again reaching speeds of up to 180 kilometres per hour, before officers deployed road spikes.
The Ford continued to travel towards Moree on its rims, and failed to stop at traffic lights and give way signs.
The Ford eventually came to a stop after mounting a kerb on Boland Drive.
A foot chase was sparked after Lam and Brown exited the vehicle.
The agreed facts state Brown ran through a number of front yards, and jumped over fences, before he was arrested.
The pair were charged with acting together as a joint criminal enterprise.
In court, Magistrate Julie Soars said the matter would now be sent to the district court for separate sentences to be delivered.
During the proceedings, both Brown and Lam also pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from an alleged robbery in West Tamworth in the days before the crime spree through Gunnedah and Moree.
Brown pleaded not guilty to robbery in company; stealing a Subaru Liberty; and sparking a police chase just after midnight on May 12, 2023.
It's alleged Brown was in the company of Lam when he stole a mobile phone and keys from a West Tamworth home before making off with the car.
Lam pleaded not guilty to knowingly being carried in a stolen car; and robbery in company.
Ms Soars committed the pair for trial, and said the matters would be sent to the district court for a trial date to be set.
Both Lam and Brown will remain behind bars until they appear in the Tamworth District Court in April.
