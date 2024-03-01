Finally an end in sight for village's septic saga

It's been a long haul for local businesses, but finally work will start next week to upgrade the failed septic system at Willow Tree's King George V Park.
Liverpool Plains Shire Council says the delay in initiating the project was "primarily due to challenges in securing contractors and constraints with the limitation of the site".
But working with Lismore-based company EcoTeam, the Council says it has been able to design a system that will be capable of efficiently handling the high volume of usage.
Construction will start on Monday, March 4, and take about two weeks to complete, weather permitting.
Workers will be on site daily from 7am to around 5pm.
Council is asking for the public and businesses to be patient for just a little longer, because connection activities will mean some disruptions.
Information will be provided to businesses as required.
Alternative amenities are available at the southern end of the park, after portaloos were installed in December, or at the nearby Willow Tree Recreation Grounds.
"Council appreciates the public's cooperation, understanding, and support throughout this project," mayor Dough Hawkins said.
"Our aim is to enhance King George V Park's functionality for the entire community and public, ensuring clean, attractive and safe public spaces.
"We thank the Willow Tree community for their patience and consideration whilst this project is being undertaken."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.