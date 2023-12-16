Four portaloos arrive in Willow Tree just in time for Christmas busy season

Willow Tree residents can breathe a bit easier over the Christmas break, as Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC) has delivered four portaloos to operate in place of the closed public toilets.
The portaloos were officially installed at King George V Park on Wednesday, December 13.
The LPSC secured funding for the portaloo's installation from Transport for NSW earlier this month, after residents voiced concerns about the lack of facilities for tourists during the busy holiday season.
The toilets, located at King George V Park, have been closed to the public since Thursday, August 31, when the spetic system began to overflow, posing a health risk.
The owner of the Plains Pantry, Hannah Shaw, said that the community was glad there had been an outcome.
"We are happy there is something in place for the busy month of December. It was really important for us," she said.
"We are just happy there is something in the meantime, while the problem is fixed."
LPSC mayor Doug Hawkins told the Leader, that hopefully the portaloo's would alleviate some of the problems.
"It was an unfortunate situation, and we had to scramble to get the grant, but Transport for NSW came through with the grant," he said.
"So, this will relieve the situation until the project is completed in late January."
LPSC estimates the upgrades to the toilets septic system will cost between $60,000 to $70,000.
"It is a major expenditure, and it was something that has come out of the blue that we have coped with," he said.
Construction on the Willow Tree toilets septic system is slated to commence in early 2024.
