Thursday, 23 November 2023
Not a loo in sight: Willow Tree residents dump on Liverpool Plains council

By Rachel Clark
November 23 2023 - 3:00pm
Kay Billingham, The Gate Cafe owner, says the sewerage is coming up through the grass. Picture supplied
Work on a new Willow Tree public toilet block will commence in the next few weeks, according to Liverpool Plains Shire Council (LPSC).

