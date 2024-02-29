'It was me': Baiada worker used $27k for gambling and home goods

A WOMAN has admitted to voiding sales and taking thousands of dollars of cash-in-hand from a Tamworth chicken shop to spend on gambling and items for her home.
Shannon Uerata represented herself in Tamworth Local Court this week when she confessed to dishonestly obtaining more than $20,000 while managing Baiada Poultry's Out Street facility in West Tamworth.
"I wish to plead guilty," the 37-year-old Hillvue woman told the court.
An investigation by senior Baiada staff was launched into voided transactions at the Tamworth poultry facility in October 2023, after an internal review revealed "weird" and "out of the ordinary" transactions.
Court documents reveal Uerata started working at Baiada in October 2016, before moving to the Out Street facility, where she worked as a manager until she resigned in September 2023.
The three month review of voided transactions found there was a "large amount" conducted at the Tamworth store, the agreed facts state.
Uerata, who by this time had resigned, was contacted and said "it was me".
She said other staff had been doing voids for her, and the matter was reported to police.
Officers interviewed staff members at the store who reported the 37-year-old had instructed them to void transactions as a senior manager required the payments in cash.
The agreed facts state Uerata would contact the store late in the day and speak with a staff member at least once a week.
"A void transaction would happen around 5pm on a weekday or 12pm on Saturday," the facts state.
The transactions continued after the 37-year-old had resigned from the role, when a business owner attended the store on October 6, 2023, and handed a staff member $4000 for produce for the next three weeks.
CCTV later showed Uerata attending the store and being handed the cash, the agreed facts state.
The total amount which had been voided or fraudulently taken from Baiada is believed to be $27,362.80.
"This is a matter with some planning and a large amount," magistrate Julie Soars told the court.
"It is a serious matter."
The 37-year-old was interviewed by police of February 16, 2024, and told officers she was responsible for the voided transactions.
"The staff would come to her house and hand her the money," the facts state.
Uerata told police she would spend the money on household items and gambling.
In court, Ms Soars asked the 37-year-old if she would be seeking legal advice or if she would continue to represent herself.
"It is a serious matter," she said.
Uerata pleaded guilty to one charge of dishonestly obtain financial advantage by deception.
The matter was adjourned until April for sentencing.
