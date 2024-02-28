Investigation into illegal hunting near Gunnedah ends in arrest

POLICE have swooped on a man accused of illegal hunting near Gunnedah.
In December 2023, officers attached to the Rural Crime Prevention team launched an investigation into reports of illegal hunting.
Alleged incidents in the area of Bulga and Orange Grove Road, in Kelvin, about 20 kilometres north of Gunnedah, were reported to police.
Following a lengthy investigation, officers attended a business in Gunnedah at about 10:20am on Tuesday, February 27, 2024.
Officers spoke to a 21-year-old man before seizing a white Holden Colorado for examination.
At about 10am on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, the 21-year-old was charged with two counts of enter agricultural land with hunting dog; and two charges of enter private land to hunt animal without owner consent.
The 21-year-old was issued a future court attendance notice to front Gunnedah Local Court in April.
