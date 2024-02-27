Take a ride, have a conversation and help to raise suicide awareness

It might sound cliched, but pull up on a motorbike and you'll likely find it easy to start a conversation among men, says Tamworth motorbike enthusiast, John Holyoake.
"It's surprising how many people will come up and have a chat," he said.
Mr Holyoake should know - he's the local coordinator for the annual Black Dog Ride One Dayer event which is focused on encouraging the national conversation about suicide prevention.
He's asking locals to join this year's One Dayer ride - a short, one-day motorcycle ride - which is being held nationally on Sunday, March 17.
This year's Tamworth ride will leave from the Oxley Scenic Lookout and take participants on a journey through Attunga, Gunnedah and onto to Quirindi where it will conclude with lunch at raffles at the Sugar Plum Tea and Coffee House.
Joining the Black Dog Ride's One Dayer was an enjoyable and meaningful way to help the organisation achieve its mission: to start conversations about depression and suicide prevention, he said.
Having served in the Army for 34 years, Mr Holyoake is familiar with the impact of post-traumatic stress disorder or PTSD.
"More than 3000 lives are lost to suicide in Australia every year, and one in five Aussies will be affected by mental illness every year, with 3 million living with depression or anxiety," he said.
"The tragic loss of loved ones to suicide is what drives Black Dog Ride to build a community culture of awareness, inclusion and acceptance, and we'd love for more people from the local community to get behind that in 2024."
By participating in the event, locals will help to break down the barrier of silence and encourage friends, family and colleagues to seek help to manage mental illness so they can lead a meaningful, fulfilling life.
Mr Holyoake said the Black Dog Ride had been encouraging Australian's to have conversations about mental health and suicide prevention for almost 14 years.
He said every conversation helped create the potential to change lives for the better.
In 2023 6000 people nationally registered for their local One Dayer rides; this ear organisers hope to boost that to 8000 riders to help support the cause.
Mr Holyoake said funds raised would help contribute to the Black Dog Ride Australia Community Grants program, which was focused on supporting initiatives to help people who suffer from mental illness, help prevent suicide, and raise awareness of both mental health and suicide prevention.
The Australian Men's Shed Association is one of many grant recipients.
The Tamworth Men's Shed has benefited from funding for its Shed Mates wellbeing initiative, helping connect locals in a welcoming community.
Mr Holyoake said local schools, clubs, community groups and individuals could also raise awareness of depression and suicide prevention and support the vital work of Black Dog Ride by organising local fundraising activities and events.
Visit Tamworth NSW Black Dog Rider 1 Dayer 2024 to register for the local One Dayer event.
