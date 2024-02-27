The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

Take a ride, have a conversation and help to raise suicide awareness

By Emma Downey
February 27 2024 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Black Dog Rider One Dayer coordinator John Holyoake, with Bud, and Tamworth Men's Shed president, Dave Greenland, are encouraging locals to join the 2024 ride and start a conversation about suicide awareness in men. Picture by Peter Hardin
Tamworth Black Dog Rider One Dayer coordinator John Holyoake, with Bud, and Tamworth Men's Shed president, Dave Greenland, are encouraging locals to join the 2024 ride and start a conversation about suicide awareness in men. Picture by Peter Hardin

It might sound cliched, but pull up on a motorbike and you'll likely find it easy to start a conversation among men, says Tamworth motorbike enthusiast, John Holyoake.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.