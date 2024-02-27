Town could be a 'test case' in tackling juvenile crime, Mayor says

MOREE could become a "test case" for tackling juvenile crime, following a visit by NSW Premier Chris Minns.
The Premier had requested a private visit to the town, to hear from the grassroots up how crime was affecting residents.
Moree Mayor Mark Johnson spent the day with Mr Minns, who committed to liaising with the Mayor on a regular basis regarding efforts to stamp out youth crime.
"The visit was very productive," Mayor Johnson said.
Mr Minns took the opportunity to meet with business owners and victims of crime, as well as visiting the police station and PCYC while in Moree.
A plan that emerged from the visit was the creation of a safe space for children at risk.
It could prove a "test case" for other regional areas in tackling juvenile crime.
"Many children are charged with an offence and then return to the space from which they're trying to escape, whether that's home or on the streets," Mayor Johnson said.
"They are environments where the children don't feel safe and it would be good if there was provided a safe space for these youth, where they have a warm bed, meals and house checks.
"We have the [negative] deterrent of police and courts, however, as a community we need to create a positive deterrent and a safe space would be that."
Mayor Johnson also called for greater transparency and collaboration between the town's 54 youth, health and education services, ensuring a consolidated approach to youth crime.
"We were able to tell the Premier how we are able to direct youth away from a life of crime and provide services in town to assist them," Mayor Johnson said.
"The police are doing a wonderful job and we'd love to have more police here; there's also the need for local courts to support police."
The Mayor said he was sick of Moree being labelled a "crime capital" by people living in major cities, saying Mr Minns selected Moree because it was a typical rural town.
Mr Minns said juvenile crime was a major issue and he wanted to see what was going on at ground level.
Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall also met with Mr Minns.
"I used the day to urge the Premier to take action to make changes in the local court, which is not supporting the community or police, particularly when it continues to release repeat offenders back into the community - where they commit more crime," Mr Marshall said.
According to data from the NSW Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research, 51 juveniles were charged with assault across Moree Plains in the 12 months to September 2023, down from 65 in the previous 12 months.
