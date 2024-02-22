Who is the Governor of NSW and why is she visiting New England?

Volunteers have been recognised for their hard work by NSW Governor Margaret Beazley who visited Tamworth on Thursday, February 22, as part of a four-day trip through New England.
The Governor visits the state's different regional and rural areas every two to three months to get a lay of the land, and the latest trip brought her to Tamworth to talk about the region's preparedness for floods and fires.
"After the 2019, 2020 fires we were trying to get around to as many affected areas as possible, until COVID came and shut everything down," Ms Beazley said to a room of dozens of Rural Fire Service (RFS) volunteers.
"I've been told you can be fighting in 1000-degree temperatures. That seems almost incomprehensible."
The group was also lauded by some of the organisation's head honchos, who took the opportunity to thank the organisation's dedicated volunteers for their extensive service.
"The excellent nature of our members out here is that they tackle not only bush fires, but large grass fires, motor vehicle accidents, land searches for missing people, even assisting the ambulance service with serious medical incidents," RFS North Western Area Command Chief Superintendent, Heath Stimson, said.
The volunteers were further recognised with a long lunch, but remained humble through the afternoon of accolades.
"We don't do it for recognition, but to support the community," Tamworth RFS group captain Wayne Keel told the Leader.
Mr Keel later recounted his "typical Wednesday" as a volunteer, which this week began with a 4am meeting and ended with a midnight rescue of a woman trapped in her car after a motor vehicle accident.
The state's Governor listened to his story in awe.
"I think something people in the cities might not realise is just how much training you all go through," she said.
Ms Beazley, who was the first woman appointed to the NSW Court of Appeal, was sworn in as the 39th Governor of NSW in 2019.
The Governor is the King's representative in the state government, similar to the Governor-General of Australia at the national level.
Her visit to the country music capital started with an official welcome and meeting with Tamworth Regional Council in the city's town hall.
The meeting was held behind closed doors with the media refused entry.
The Governor's role in government is mostly ceremonial, but it's her soft power Tamworth mayor Russell Webb says he wants the region to benefit from.
"The Governor has actually spoken with the NSW Water Minister yesterday so it's good to know they've been talking and she has a bit of an idea of our challenges with water security," Cr Webb said.
That sentiment was supported by deputy mayor Judy Coates, who said getting another voice in the state government to advocate for regional areas is never a bad thing.
"I believe she's got some connections where she'll be able to go and speak to people and perhaps have some influence," Cr Coates said.
"Even though she doesn't make the decisions, I think having someone from a different side of the table be able to talk to people in the state government in particular can make a big difference in the long term."
While in Tamworth, the Governor also met with students and staff of Bullimbal School and Oxley High School.
Governor Beazley and her husband Dennis Wilson also toured the Tamworth Country Music Hall of Fame, and were heading next to Inverell and Uralla to continue her work in the region.
