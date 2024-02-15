A Vice Regal tour of the New England to include a visit to Tamworth

The NSW Governor Margaret Beazley will visit Tamworth during a four-day trip through to the New England to meet with volunteers and organisations working in the region this month.
Ms Beazley's partner Dennis Wilson will accompany her on the trip which will run from Wednesday, February 21 to Saturday, February 24. The couple will also visit Armidale, Uralla and Inverell while in the region.
The Vice Regal couple are looking forward to visiting "the beautiful New England and engaging with the people" who help to make the region "vibrant and who inspire, support and encourage their communities".
While in Tamworth, on Thursday, February 22, Tamworth Regional Council will kick off the visit with an official welcome, then the couple will have an opportunity to meet with students and staff of Bullimbal School and Oxley High School, including the Clontarf Academy.
Ms Beazley and Mr Wilson will also tour the Tamworth Country Music Hall of Fame, before thanking emergency services volunteers of the Rural Fire Service's Tamworth District and North Western Area.
In Armidale, the Governor and Mr Wilson will attend a meeting with Armidale Regional Council before touring the University of New England campus and meeting staff, volunteers and members of PCYC Armidale, of which the Governor is Patron.
They will learn about the area's rich Indigenous heritage in the Armidale Aboriginal Cultural Centre Keeping Place, tour the New England Regional Art Museum, join in the celebration of Pride in the Park, and meet staff and participants at Freeman House.
During their visit to Inverell, the Governor and Mr Wilson will meet young women who are part of Inverell High School's Stars Foundation program, before viewing the operations of the BEST Nursery and taking part in an Inverell Shire Council working lunch.
Tours of the 'paddock to plate' operations of Bindaree Food Group, and of Inverell Hospital, will also be part of the program.
While in Uralla, events will include a visit to the Uralla Community Cooperative with the Uralla Shire Council.
The Vice Regal visit will conclude with the Governor and Mr Wilson attending the Can Assist Uralla Poss Family Fun Day, in support of community members undergoing treatment for cancer.
