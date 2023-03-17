The sound of clippers echoed throughout the halls of Oxley High School on Friday as students took part in the World's Greatest Shave.
This year the school's year 12 students chose to either shave, cut, dye, or wax their hair to raise funds for the Leukemia Foundation, and in doing so collected close to $9000.
Ralph Barril said he was thrilled to be taking part and he was more than happy to shave off his locks.
"I wanted to support my mate because his mum is currently battling Leukemia, so it means a lot to me to take part," he said.
Read also:
Across the yard, freshly shaved Angus Campbell watched on as a fellow student had his legs waxed by a group of friends.
"[Since shaving] it feels a lot cooler and lighter. I've been growing my hair for months for this day," Angus said.
"I feel great being able to contribute and give back."
One of the main student organisers Luke Gray said it felt good that the school community had come together to participate in the event.
"I think we have around 20 boys shaving their heads and a lot of girls dying their hair in different colours," he said
"It feels good that we can round off people to shave their heads for a good cause and to do that with the school feels good."
Teachers also jumped on board.
Science teacher Caroline Ingles cut off her braids to donate to become wigs for people suffering with cancer.
"I've been growing my hair long just for this purpose," Ms Ingles said.
"It's special to be able to do this with my students. Half of my biology class is taking part in the shave, so it's really special to be able to join them in this endeavour."
Principal Simon Bartlett-Taylor said he was very proud and impressed with his students.
"A testament to the kids who see purpose in the cause and what they do, so it's really good," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering general news. Prior to this, she worked in various media outlets across Sydney. Do you have a story? Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.