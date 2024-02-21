The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/News/Court and Crime

Rider told police he would spark chase before music festival pursuit

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
February 22 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Henry William Hillier pleaded guilty to the driving offences in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file
Henry William Hillier pleaded guilty to the driving offences in Tamworth Local Court. Picture file

A MOTORBIKE rider promised police next time they tried to stop him he would lead them on a pursuit just days before he sparked a police chase during the country music festival.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on all the happenings of the region. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.