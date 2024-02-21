Rider told police he would spark chase before music festival pursuit

A MOTORBIKE rider promised police next time they tried to stop him he would lead them on a pursuit just days before he sparked a police chase during the country music festival.
Henry William Hillier has pleaded guilty to initiating a police pursuit while driving dangerously through the streets of South Tamworth just after 9pm on January 26, 2024.
The 36-year-old Grafton man was riding a Yamaha motorcycle without number plates during the Tamworth Country Music Festival when he rode through 'stop' signs and accelerated away from police.
Court documents sighted by the Leader reveal police were patrolling the area when they started following Hillier on Jill Street.
According to the agreed facts, the 36-year-old rode straight through two stop signs, and caused the driver of another vehicle to slam on their breaks to avoid a collision.
Hillier looked back and saw a police car following him before he accelerated "harshly", the facts state.
A chase was initiated before Hillier collided with a gutter and lost control of the bike.
"The accused posed a real and significant danger to himself and other road users," the agreed facts state.
Hillier was taken into custody and told police he was "sorry" and needed to "clear his head".
But the police facts state this attitude soon changed.
Checks revealed Hillier's licence had been expired since 2010, and he had never held a motorcycle licence.
Officers recognised the 36-year-old from a prior interaction on January 17, 2024, when Hillier was charged with being an unlicensed rider.
During the interaction the agreed facts state the 36-year-old told police next time they tried to stop him he would fail to do so and initiate a pursuit.
After the chase, Hillier was taken to Tamworth Police Station where he was charged with police pursuit not stop drive dangerously; never licensed person drive vehicle on road prior offence; and not having number plates fixed correctly.
The 36-year-old first appeared in Tamworth Local Court on January 29 where he was refused bail and ordered to stay behind bars.
Hillier has since pleaded guilty to the three charges and will remain in custody until his sentence date in April.
