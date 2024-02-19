Killara Feedlot expansion approved to increase head of cattle

Plans to expand Killara Feedlot at Quirindi by 2,250 head of cattle have been given the go ahead.
The development application (DA) lodged by Killara Feedlot Pty Ltd. for the lot located at 293 Bundella Road, Quirindi, was approved at the Liverpool Plains Shire Council's (LPSC) first council meeting of the year on Thursday, February 14.
The approval is subject to a number of conditions, including that the operators will need to conduct an odour assessment, and update the irrigation system and the site's wet weather plan.
"It is a bit of a fix-up and a little bit of expansion," Cr Paul Maules said at the meeting.
The DA outlines construction of a new manure pad, an emergency storage pond, an effluent pipeline, and the combination and expansion of two ponds into one storage pond.
The expansion is expected to cost $3,375,000.
LSPC mayor Doug Hawkins said there is always an impact when a development expands.
"However, in this instance, it is not expected to be major. If managed correctly, the impact will be minimal," Cr Hawkins said.
The councillors voted unanimously to approve the DA, enabling the increase of the feedlot capacity from 20,000 to 22,250 head of cattle across nine additional pens.
The feedlot currently consists of a mix of short-fed, mid-fed, and long-fed cattle.
"This is a minor adjustment to the cattle number, and the expansion will be beneficial for the area," Cr Ken Cudmore said.
The expansion will result in the creation of two operational roles and an increase in the number of heavy truck movements to the proposed feedlot.
