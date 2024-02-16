Community workshops on council's new cultural plan prove insightful

The growth of arts events, and the need for the shelved arts precinct, were front of mind for Tamworth residents during the second cultural plan community workshop.
The latest in a series of consultations was held at The Lands Building on Friday, February 16, with residents invited to contribute their thoughts and insights into what Tamworth Regional Council (TRC) needs to prioritise in the creation of a new cultural plan.
The previous strategy was released by the council five years ago and is now out of date.
Tamworth-based artist Sue Langston said the region's artists need a home.
"The arts precinct should be happening in the next five years; we cannot just keep putting it off," she said.
"We have some of the most amazing sports centres, and it should not be either or. But most of this art stuff needs a home, and Tamworth is big enough to have that space.
"Everything that Newcastle gets should be coming to Tamworth, and everything local should have a good space to be in."
TRC made the call to hold off on construction of a new arts centre in late 2023, due to a lack of finances.
North West executive director Lauren Mackley said the arts precinct will always be a hot-button topic in the community.
"It's been on the agenda for a long time," she said.
Another idea raised was the desire for more permanent and interactive public art, which includes murals, demonstrative art throughout the city, and festivals.
Director of Tamworth Regional Gallery and Museums, Bridget Guthrie, said there is a need to secure funds for general upkeep and "ongoing maintenance of the public art".
"We look at what is ephemeral, what is permanent, and what it will look like in ten years," an attendee from Nundle said.
Ms Mackley said the idea of more public art has been raised at each workshop.
"Not just looking at public art as a static and infrastructure investment, but public art being a way for people to experience art through busking, festivals, and all those things that land under that come under that creative industry definition now," she said.
Throughout the workshops, Ms Mackley said she has been "shocked" by how excited young people are to get involved.
"They want to see themselves represented in the landscape of the town, and we have some really interesting young people coming up through the ranks," she said.
"That makes the idea of doing these plans for the next five years and getting their voice [to] make sure we are harnessing their ideas.
"We need to be supporting the young people who will be the next generation of creatives in this town, but also those who are already established."
More workshops will be held over the weekend at Nundle, Manilla, Barraba, Kootingal, and Tamworth.
