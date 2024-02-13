The Northern Daily Leader
The Northern Daily Leader's complete view of property
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

Have your say on our new cultural plan for the next five years

By Newsroom
February 14 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fiesta La Peel is one of the most popular events on Tamworth's cultural calendar. Picture by TamComm Media
Fiesta La Peel is one of the most popular events on Tamworth's cultural calendar. Picture by TamComm Media

Tamworth regional residents are being encouraged to contribute to the development of a new cultural plan for our region.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.