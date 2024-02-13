Have your say on our new cultural plan for the next five years

Tamworth regional residents are being encouraged to contribute to the development of a new cultural plan for our region.
The plan will help to shape the council's priorities to "reflect, enrich and enhance the lives of people in the region" for the next five years.
You can share your thoughts via an online survey or in-person at one of the planned community workshops.
The survey asks questions like:
It also tries to gauge the level of interaction residents have with the arts and cultural activities that are already on the calendar.
Workshops are being held right across the region from this Thursday, February 15.
First Nations - The Bumbira Wellbeing Space
Community and stakeholder engagement will then be undertaken, before the plan goes on public exhibition, and is ultimately presented to the council for consideration in July.
