Boggabri's Sam Snape puts spotlight on hometown thanks to 'Idol'

Singer Sam Snape has put his hometown of Boggabri, population about 1200, in the national spotlight, thanks to his Australian Idol audition.
While he missed out on the golden ticket needed to progress to the next round of the competition, Mr Snape 'wowed' the judges and audience with his rendition of Thank God I'm a Country Boy.
Mr Snape said the song perfectly encapsulated his life.
The musician's upbeat tempo and smooth voice prompted famous radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands to join in for a verse.
"I was a bit worried about what Kyle would have to say, as he is not really a country music fan, but he loved it the most out of all the judges," he said.
Back home, Mr Snape did not expect to receive such a positive reaction from his local community.
"Honestly, I never thought I would get such good feedback," he said.
"Whenever I go into the local IGA or anywhere in town, people have been coming up to me, saying, 'You have done Boggabri really proud'."
Ahead of his Idol audition, Mr Snape opened for Gunnedah singer Katrina Burgoyne's hometown show in January, and performed at this year's Tamworth Country Music Festival.
"I did a couple of gigs at the festival this year, and I have done some busking in previous years," he said.
Mr Snape was sad about not progressing further in the singing competition, but has no regrets.
"It was such a good experience, and I have no regrets about doing it," he said.
"They flew my kids and wife down to Sydney for a few nights, and the Idol team paid for everything.
"I also gained a bit more confidence out of it - my goal now is to play more gigs and write my own music."
Mr Snape has just released his first single, My Country Life.
