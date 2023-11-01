Nick Millar has called several places home over the course of his life.
The Kempsey product has moved across NSW for a number of reasons - many of them related to rugby league.
After growing up on the mid-north coast, Millar relocated to Sydney, where he had a stint playing for the South Sydney Rabbitohs' under 20s side, before another move - this time to Bathurst.
But the 27-year-old, who settled in Gunnedah roughly half a decade ago to be closer to his brother, has rarely felt as contented at a club as he does with the Boggabri Kangaroos.
"I love it out here," Millar said.
"You play for a club like Boggy, and it brings the passion back into the game. It's an unreal club."
And it is there that he will take the next step in his footy career: coaching.
Millar assisted with the Kangaroos' reserve grade side in 2023, and will take over as head coach for next season.
It was, he said, something he had "always wanted to do".
"I loved the sport that much. It's done plenty for me over the years, so I thought I'd give back a little bit."
But he has no intention of stepping away from playing, either. In fact, the prop hopes the club's first grade numbers are strong enough in 2024 as to allow him to play in reserve grade.
However, he is also pragmatically-minded and knows that first grade coach Shane Rampling will be loathe to see it happen.
"Hopefully we recruit well enough that I can just stick down in reserve grade," Millar said.
"But I don't think Shane's going to let that happen."
One of the reasons Millar loves the Kangaroos is the unity he feels within the club. All of its players train together, which he feels brings everyone closer.
And, as an added bonus, it allows him an up-close view of Rampling's coaching methods.
"Shane's been everywhere. The passion and the love he's got for the game is ridiculous," Millar said.
"Yeah, it makes it easier [to learn from Rampling]. Shane's probably got the rap sheet to make him one of the best coaches going around."
The move into coaching will likely not have an impact on Millar's desire to play.
In fact, the hardworking forward still has one very specific career goal he would like to tick off with Boggabri in the years to come.
"I wouldn't mind having a couple of seasons of [playing and coaching] first grade," Millar said.
"But that's down in the future."
