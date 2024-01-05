Gunnedah starlet Katrina Burgoyne kicks off tour with hometown concert

Singer Katrina Burgoyne may live in Nashville (USA) now, but she has not lost her Aussie twang.
The Gunnedah-born singer has returned to Australia for the first time in five years, ahead of the 2024 Tamworth Country Music Festival (TCMF).
But before she travels to the country music capital, Ms Burgoyne will kick off her Aussie tour with a special concert in her hometown this Saturday night, January 6, at the Gunnedah Town Hall.
Ms Burgoyne said she was so excited to perform to a hometown audience.
"It's good to be home," she said.
"We spent a lot of time seeing family and friends, and I love that I've had time to hang out with my mum, but we've been knuckling down.
"We've been rehearsing a lot; it's good to be back with my old band too. I'm working with Steve McCauley and Trevor Stacey - I have been playing with them since I was 14 years old.
"It's great to see familiar faces down the street, everyone is so friendly. It's a small town thing; you cannot get anywhere else."
Since returning home, Ms Burgoyne has ventured to some of her favourite spots around town, but she has also taken the time to explore the latest additions to the township, including the Dorothea Mackellar silo mural.
"It's been really cool in Gunnedah in the last few years," she said.
The hometown performance is "extra special" for the Golden Guitar nominee, as she will be sharing the stage with her baby.
"I am 26 weeks pregnant. We actually booked the whole tour in Australia before I fell pregnant," she said.
"But if I commit to something, I don't cancel on it, so I was, 'We're doing it!' I'm a bit slower than I would like to be, but it's good, and I'm enjoying being pregnant.
"The baby will probably come out running, because that is what we have done all pregnancy."
Her husband, Steve, has also joined in on the fun, as he has been working as a producer on Ms Burgoyne's music and creating an "incredible cinematic opener" for the show.
Ms Burgoyne says she is a little nervous for the show, but she is thrilled to showcase her talent in her beloved hometown.
"It has come along really well, and Gunnedah is awesome," she said.
"It is amazing to see some familiar faces and have the town come out and support me."
Don't miss out; tickets are still available for her Gunnedah Town Hall show this Saturday, and be sure to pop down to her TCMF show on Monday night, January 22, at the Moonshiners Honky Tonk Bar.
